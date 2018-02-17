EC – Snowstorm on it’s way Sunday Night

4:42 PM EST Saturday 17 February 2018

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snowstorm on the way.

A disturbance approaching from the Northern Plains States is expected to spread an area of snow into Northeastern Ontario beginning Sunday and continuing Sunday night.

Latest indications suggest total snowfall amounts of near 15 cm are quite possible by Monday morning.

More snow is expected on Monday.

Hazardous winter driving conditions from accumulating snow on untreated roads and low visibility in areas of heavier snow are expected with this weather system. Motorists should be prepared to change travel plans accordingly.

Snowfall warnings will likely be issued later tonight or Sunday as this event draws nearer.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.