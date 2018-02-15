LANDRY, Jean-Paul

Feb 15, 2018 @ 08:08

Passed away at his home in White River with his family by his side on Wednesday, February 14, 2018, at the age of 82 years.

Beloved husband of Ghislaine Landry. Loving father of Pauline Perry (Daniel), Ghislain Landry and Lucie Morin (Damien). Proud grandfather of Eric, Ivan, Kevin Morin and Sean Perry. Great-grandfather of Dredyn. Son of the late Bertha and Wilfrid Landry. Dear brother of Donald Landry (Gabrielle) and Antoinette Beaulieu (Jean-Guy). Jean-Paul will be remembered by his many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Dr. M. Cotterill and to Dr. Erle Kirby for their medical care over the years.

At Jean-Paul’s request, cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. There will be no funeral services.

Arrangements entrusted to P.M. Gilmartin Funeral Home, Wawa