TURCOTT, Garth Alphonse

Feb 14, 2018 @ 14:30

Garth Alphonse Turcott died peacefully in the Pincher Creek Hospital, January. 11, 2018.

He is survived by his wife, Joan of 65 years, and son Gary of Victoria, B.C. Garth was born in Hudson Bay Junction, Saskatchewan on July 30, 1930, to Agnes and Alphonse Turcott. In 1939 the family moved to Wawa, Ontario. Since schooling only went to grade 9, Garth took the rest of his schooling in Saskatoon, before attending the University of Saskatchewan where he received his Bachelor of Arts in 1952 and a law degree in 1953.

Garth and Joan were married in 1952 and moved to Pincher Creek where Garth became a partner in the Carswell law firm. They had three children, Brian 1958, Gary 1959 and Barbara in 1962.

Garth was predeceased by his parents and two of his children, Barb in 2004, and Brian in 2016. Also his good friends Les Vikken, and Harry Aho.

Garth’s longtime friend Edward Nyman and his best man, came often to Pincher Creek always bringing a Lake Superior Trout and fresh blueberries or jars of blueberries he had canned himself.

Garth was an active community leader in various organizations: Memorial Community Centre, Lions Club, and the Preventive Social Services. He was the secretary of the first Board of Directors of the West Castle Ski Hill. He was the first NDP member to sit in the legislature of Alberta.

Garth and Joan traveled extensively but the Wilderness Camp on Kootenay Lake was always their favorite destination, after Wawa.

Garth was a hobby gold miner, spending many summers at his camp on Perry Creek, B.C. He took a claim jumper to court and after it was all over his comment was “those damn lawyers, slow and expensive”.

Anna Turcott, granddaughter summed up his life with following:

“Rest in peace to my dear, sweet grandfather Garth Alphonse Turcott. In his 87 years on earth, he was a successful lawyer, the first NDP member of parliament in Alberta, traveled the world, and spent 65 years married to the love of his life.

You took us camping every summer, protested the G8 summit, and lived through the loss of two children without ever showing a chip on your shoulder.

You are a rarity, and I am eternally grateful to be related to you. Your presence on this earth will be sorely missed. All my love, your nillywog, Anna xo”