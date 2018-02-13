Council Meeting Tonight – February 13, 2018

There is a regular council meeting tonight in Council Chambers at 6 p.m. The following items may be of interest the residents of Wawa.

Consent Agenda

6.2 Approval of Minutes (resolution)

(a) Special Council Meeting – Tuesday, January 9, 2018

(b) Regular Council Meeting – Tuesday, January 9, 2018

6.3 Receive Committee / Board Minutes

(a) Heritage Committee Meeting – November 15, 2017

(b) Public Library Board Meeting – November 20, 2017

(c) Algoma District Services Administration Board – November 25, 2017

(d) Community Development Committee Meeting – December 4, 2017

6.4 Accept Councillor Resignation – Y. Besner

6.5 Accept Resignation from Public Library Board – K. Morrison

6.6 Approve Requisitions of Framed Goose Prints

(a) Ms. Kaireen Morrison

(b) Councillor Yvan Besner

6.7 Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care – Public Health within an Integrated Health System, Report of the Minister’s Expert Panel on Public Health

6.8 Approve Proclamation – March 2018 as Nutrition Month

6.9 Approve Donation – Royal Canadian Legion Lift Campaign

6.10 Declare Council Seat Vacant

6.11 Approve Waiver of Transit Fees – Senior’s Luncheon, February 28, 2018, Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre

(9) INFORMATIONAL REPORTS

9.1 Receive Staff Information Reports

(a) AP 2017-18: Report for the Month of November, 2017

(b) AP 2018-01: Report for the Month of December, 2017

(c) CS 2018-01: Landfill Site Hours & Fees

(d) CS 2018-02: Hydro Poles – Golf Course Road

(e) CS 2018-03: Report for the Months of November & December, 2017

9.2 Receive Councillor Report SW 2018-01 – ROMA Conference

9.3 Receive and Endorse – 2017 Annual Sewage Performance Report

9.4 Receive and Endorse – 2017 Wawa Drinking Water System, Annual and Summary Report

NEW BUSINESS

11.1 Approve Accounts – January 2018 (resolution)

11.2 Accept Staff Recommendation and Approve Transfer of Ownership of Hydro Poles

(13) CONSIDERATION OF BY-LAWS

13.1 First, Second and Third Reading

13.2 By-Law No. 3097-18 – to confirm the proceedings of Council at its meeting held on the 13th day of February, 2018

13.3 By-Law No. 3098-18 – to repeal By-Law No. 2897-15 and enter into an Agreement with the Wawa Medical Group to provide Information Technology (IT) support and related services.

(14) IN-CAMERA SESSION (CLOSED MEETING)

14.1 Moving onto “In-Camera Session”

14.2 Legal Issue (1 Item): Request for Letter of Support – a trade secret or scientific, technical, commercial, financial or labour relations information, supplied in confidence to the municipality or local board, which, if disclosed, could reasonably be expected to prejudice significantly the competitive position or interfere significantly with the contractual or other negotiations of a person, group of persons, or organization (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (I))

14.3 Personnel Issue (1 item): Staffing Issue – personal matters about an identifiable individual, including municipal or local board employees (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (b))

14.4 Legal Issue (1 item): Insurance Claim – advice that is solicitor/client privilege, including communications necessary for those purpose (Municipal Act, c.25, s. 239 (2) (f))

(15) CLOSE OF MEETING

15.1

Close of Meeting