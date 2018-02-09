WFHT Present LDHC Foundation Chair with $1730 from 2018 Women’s Gala

Feb 9, 2018 @ 08:24

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation is pleased to announce that net proceeds from the 2018 Women’s Gala “Wiggle & Jiggle” held on January 26, 2018, was generously donated to the Foundation. The healthy donation of $1,730.00 will go towards the current campaign of raising funds for the purchase of two IV pumps ($13,000) and an ECG machine ($15,000) to be used throughout the hospital. Funds to purchase a freezer ($9,000) for Lab Services have been raised since the current campaign began in early December 2017.

Since the Women’s Gala began in 2014, a total of over $8,700.00 has been raised and donated to the Foundation. Thank you to the Wawa Family Health Team for your tremendous support and for hosting such an enjoyable and educational evening for the ladies.

About the Wawa Family Health Team

The Wawa Family Health Team is a dynamic group of providers and administrative staff dedicated to providing quality, patient-centred primary care to Wawa and area residents. This interdisciplinary team works side-by-side in a shared office with the local Family Physicians to offer a true collaborative, team approach through unique and specialized programs and services. The team works together to bring best-practice and evidence-based care to their patients.

To learn more about the Wawa Family Healthy Team visit www.wawafamilyhealthteam.com or email info@WawaFamilyHealthTeam.com

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.