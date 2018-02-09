Breaking News

WFHT Present LDHC Foundation Chair with $1730 from 2018 Women’s Gala

 Feb 9, 2018 @ 08:24

The Wawa Family Health Team staff proudly present a cheque for $1,730.00 to LDHC Foundation Chair.

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation is pleased to announce that net proceeds from the 2018 Women’s Gala “Wiggle & Jiggle” held on January 26, 2018, was generously donated to the Foundation. The healthy donation of $1,730.00 will go towards the current campaign of raising funds for the purchase of two IV pumps ($13,000) and an ECG machine ($15,000) to be used throughout the hospital. Funds to purchase a freezer ($9,000) for Lab Services have been raised since the current campaign began in early December 2017.

Since the Women’s Gala began in 2014, a total of over $8,700.00 has been raised and donated to the Foundation. Thank you to the Wawa Family Health Team for your tremendous support and for hosting such an enjoyable and educational evening for the ladies.

About the Wawa Family Health Team

The Wawa Family Health Team is a dynamic group of providers and administrative staff dedicated to providing quality, patient-centred primary care to Wawa and area residents. This interdisciplinary team works side-by-side in a shared office with the local Family Physicians to offer a true collaborative, team approach through unique and specialized programs and services. The team works together to bring best-practice and evidence-based care to their patients.

To learn more about the Wawa Family Healthy Team visit www.wawafamilyhealthteam.com or email  info@WawaFamilyHealthTeam.com

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.

About LDHC Foundation

The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to raising money to meet the capital needs of the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Founded in 2009, the Foundation is committed to supporting the communities by helping to sustain patient care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. By contributing funds towards these needs, it ensures that the hospital remains at the forefront of health care with modern equipment. Modern equipment will not only speed recovery and save lives, but it will also attract and retain health care professionals now and well into the future. The LDHC Foundation raises funds through the generous donations and sponsorships of individuals, businesses and fundraising events.

