Wednesday Morning News – January 31

Jan 31, 2018 @ 07:38

Weather

Today Periods of snow. Local amount 5 cm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming west 40 gusting to 60 near noon. High minus 1 with temperature falling to minus 7 this afternoon. Tonight Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 this evening. Low minus 21. Wind chill minus 29.

A strong Alberta clipper, passing by to the north of the region, will bring close to 10 to 15 cm of snow to the regions near Eastern Lake Superior and the North Channel today. Poor winter driving conditions are expected today. Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination. The snow will taper off to flurries as winds become more northerly in the wake of the clipper late today.

Roads

2018-01-31 – early morning report 101 Timmins to Highway 144 snow covered 2018-01-31 6:52 101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River snow covered 2018-01-31 6:33 101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 snow covered 2018-01-31 5:20 101 Highway 651 to Wawa snow covered with snow packed sections. Poor visibility. 2018-01-31 5:24 129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls snow covered 2018-01-31 5:21 129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau snow covered 2018-01-31 5:20 17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge snow covered with bare and wet road, snow packed sections. 2018-01-31 5:23 17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa snow covered with snow packed sections. Poor visibility. 2018-01-31 5:24 17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd snow covered with snow packed sections. Poor visibility. 2018-01-31 5:24 17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River snow covered with snow packed sections. Poor visibility. 2018-01-31 5:24 519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township snow covered with snow packed sections. Poor visibility. 2018-01-31 5:24 547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction snow covered with snow packed sections. Poor visibility. 2018-01-31 5:24 631 White River to Highway 11 snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-01-31 5:24 651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed 2018-01-31 5:20

News Tidbits – The Wawa EDC is hosting the RAIN Workshop today. Unfortunately, the stormy weather obscured the lunar eclipse this morning. Stats Canada has launched an anonymous online survey last week asking about cannabis purchases – quanity purchased, price and ‘value’ how good it was.

#BellLetsTalk – Today’s the day we break the silence—and talk about mental health. For every Tweet using #BellLetsTalk, Bell Canada will donate 5¢ to mental health initiatives. So speak up, speak out, and end the stigma. Let’s talk.