Wednesday Morning News – January 24

Weather

Today Increasing cloudiness. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 11. Wind chill minus 33 this morning. Tonight Cloudy. Flurries beginning near midnight. Local amount 2 cm. Low minus 17.

Roads

2018-01-24 – morning report 101 Timmins to Highway 144 partly snow packed 2018-01-24 8:21 101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River partly snow covered with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-24 2:16 101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 snow packed 2018-01-24 8:13 101 Highway 651 to Wawa bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-24 3:54 129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls snow packed 2018-01-24 3:17 129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau snow packed 2018-01-24 8:13 17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-24 5:26 17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-01-24 3:54 17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-01-24 3:54 17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-01-24 3:56 519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-24 3:54 547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-24 3:54 631 White River to Highway 11 snow packed with bare and dry road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-24 5:27 651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed 2018-01-24 8:13

News Tidbits – Be careful of any emails from Bell Canada. A data breach at Bell Canada has affected less than 100,000 customers. The data breach includes data about customers email addresses, user names and numbers and their phone numbers.

Congratulations to Dave Wells and his team at Naturally Superior Adventures. NSA was featured in Northern Ontario Business, and it was good news to hear that they are expanding, and upscaling their accomodations to appeal to European visitors. Even more fascinating was that Dave is mulling over some tiny homes on his seven acre property.