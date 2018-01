Jan 24, 2018 @ 22:20

Andrea Horwath has released the following statement:

“My thoughts are with the brave young women who have spoken out to describe horrible, degrading and unsafe experiences they say happened at the hands of Patrick Brown.

I’m disgusted and disturbed by these sexual misconduct allegations.

Patrick Brown must resign, immediately. He deserves his day in court, but no person can lead a political party in this province with allegations like these hanging over his head.”