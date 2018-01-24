Heading to Thunder Bay Thursday or Friday and Like Jazz – Don’t Miss This!

Jan 24, 2018 @ 21:57

The TSBO is offering for two nights only “Two red hot emerging artists on the New York jazz scene dazzle in Northern Lights Series!”

Luke Sellick is bassist-of-choice for top-tier artists Russell Malone, Johnny O’Neal, Jimmy Greene and others, 26-year-old Luke is a compelling newcomer on the jazz scene. Raised in the rich and eclectic musical climate of Winnipeg, Canada, Luke’s musical journey lead him to New York where he attended The Juilliard School and was mentored by legendary bassist Ron Carter. He apprenticed musically with pianist Johnny O’Neal, performing weekly in classic New York clubs Smoke, Smalls and Mezzrow. Luke has recently appeared in concert with Russell Malone, Donald Vega, Orrin Evans, Carl Allen, Renee Rosnes and many others, at venues including The Village Vanguard, Blue Note and Jazz Standard. Luke’s debut album Alchemist was released in March 2017 on the Cellar Live label, featuring a cast of brilliant instrumentalists from New York’s next generation.

Andrew Renfroe, influenced by epic jazz guitar players like Wes Montgomery and now making waves in the New York jazz scene, Andrew is a recent graduate of the Jackie McLean Institute and Betty Carter’s Jazz Ahead Program. Andrew already has playing credits on Braxton Cook’s Somewhere in Between, Josh Bruneau’s Bright Idea, Jovan Alexandre’s Collective Consciousness, and Luke Sellick’s Alchemist album. Downbeat Magazine, reviewing Cook’s album, praised Andrew’s playing, noting “Renfroe’s guitar cutting especially hard.” In December Andrew did the Late Night gig at Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola on Columbus Circle, Manhattan, to an enthusiastic crowd.