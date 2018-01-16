Tuesday Morning News – January 16

Weather –

Today A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 13. Wind chill minus 25 this morning. Tonight Increasing cloudiness. A few flurries beginning this evening. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this evening. Temperature rising to minus 8 by morning.

Roads

2018-01-16 – morning report 101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and dry road with bare and wet road, partly ice covered sections. 2018-01-16 2:23 101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River bare and dry road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-16 2:24 101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 partly snow packed with snow packed sections. 2018-01-16 5:21 101 Highway 651 to Wawa snow packed with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-16 5:20 129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls partly snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-01-16 3:38 129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau partly snow packed with snow packed sections. 2018-01-16 5:21 17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and wet road 2018-01-16 5:24 17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-16 5:20 17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd partly snow packed 2018-01-16 5:20 17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River partly snow packed 2018-01-16 5:20 519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township partly snow packed 2018-01-16 5:20 547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction snow packed with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-16 5:20 631 White River to Highway 11 snow packed with snow covered sections. 2018-01-16 5:20 651 Highway 101 to Missinabi partly snow packed with snow packed sections. 2018-01-16 5:21

News Tidbits – Dolores O’Riordan, the lead singer has died unexpectedly at the age of 46. Carillion PLC has declared bankruptcy in the UK. This international firm has an estimated 23,000 employees around the world and an estimated 6,000 in Canada. In Canada, Carillion holds contracts for road maintenance in Ontario and Alberta, and property maintenance contracts across Canada. Last month the value of Carillion shares lost 70% of their value after a profit warning about their £845m writedown. Nearly half of that writedown concerned three large public private partnership (PPP) contracts in the UK.