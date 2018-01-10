Father Goose, Bill Lishman Dies

Jan 10, 2018 @ 11:53

On December 30, 2017, Father Goose, Bill Lishman, a talented sculpter, innovator, and flight instructor to Canada Geese and other migratory birds; died at his home on Dec. 30, just 10 days after he was diagnosed with leukemia. He was 78. Mr. Lishman leaves his wife, Paula, their three children, Aaron, Geordie and Carmen, three grandchildren, and his sister, Louise.

Many people in Wawa had the opportunity to meet Bill when he visited Wawa in 2007 to be the guest speaker at the Wawa EDC Business Awards. That evening he enthralled the crowd with his tales of sculpture, underground homes, and becoming “Father Goose” as he led Canadian geese to their traditional over-wintering grounds. His efforts with Canadian geese, led him to try the same experiment with Sandhill Cranes, and now the most spectacular, Whooping Cranes. His inspiration and efforts have ensured that now over 60 Whooping Cranes are now migrating, compared to a mere 16 in 1940. Once his presentation was complete, to tremendous applause, CAO Chris Wray presented him with a very appropriate gift, the Wawa Goose Print by Michael Cleary.

A Celebration of Life will be held on January 20th, 1-4 pm at the Robert McLaughlin Gallery in Oshawa. Any and all are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that guests consider making donations to the International Conservation Fund of Canada (icfcanada.org) or to Green Durham Association (greendurham.ca). Both organizations and their causes were important to Bill.

