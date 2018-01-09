Planning to Travel late Wednesday?

If you have travel plans you may wish to keep an eye on the weather tomorrow. Environment Canada is warning of the potential for ‘significant’ snowfall Wednesday night into Thursday with gusty northeast winds creating local blowing snow. For Wawa is the concern that this may begin as rain or freezing rain before it turns to snow. “At this point, there is still some uncertainty regarding the exact evolution and track of the low pressure system responsible. However, the current guidance suggests a snowfall accumulation of 10 to 15 cm is possible for some areas west and north of Lake Superior Wednesday night. Snowfall amounts exceeding 15 cm are likely in some areas north and northeast of Lake Superior on Thursday and a snowfall warning is likely required.”

This warning includes:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Kakabeka Falls – Whitefish Lake – Arrow Lake

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

For areas close to Lake Superior, precipitation may begin as rain or freezing rain before changing over to snow.

Motorists should be prepared for hazardous winter driving conditions beginning Wednesday night. Travel plans should be adjusted appropriately.