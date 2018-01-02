Tuesday Morning News – January 2

Weather:
Today – Flurries ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Periods of light snow beginning late this afternoon. Local blowing snow early this morning. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this afternoon. High minus 7 with temperature falling to minus 12 this afternoon.
Tonight – Periods of snow. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 27.
Roads
|2018-01-02 – early morning report
|101
|Timmins to Highway 144
|bare and dry road with partly snow covered, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-01 8:56
|101
|Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|bare and dry road with partly snow covered, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-01 8:57
|101
|Shawmere River to Highway 651
|snow packed with partly snow covered, snow covered sections.
|2018-01-01 4:24
|101
|Highway 651 to Wawa
|partly snow packed with snow packed sections.
|2018-01-01 4:01
|129
|Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|snow packed
|2018-01-01 5:27
|129
|Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|partly snow packed with partly snow covered, snow packed sections.
|2018-01-01 4:24
|17
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|snow covered with snow packed sections. Poor visibility.
|2018-01-02 5:36
|17
|Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|snow covered with snow packed sections.
|2018-01-02 5:31
|17
|Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|bare and dry road with snow packed sections.
|2018-01-02 5:31
|17
|Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|partly snow covered with snow covered sections.
|2018-01-02 5:31
|519
|Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-02 5:31
|547
|Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|partly snow packed with snow packed sections.
|2018-01-02 5:31
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|partly snow packed with bare and dry road, partly ice covered sections.
|2018-01-02 5:31
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|partly snow covered with snow packed sections.
|2018-01-02 4:54