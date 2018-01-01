Breaking News

Monday Morning News – January 1

Jan 1, 2018 @ 09:25

Weather:

Today – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 20. Wind chill minus 39.
Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. Flurries beginning near midnight. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 near midnight. Temperature rising to minus 11 by morning. Wind chill minus 30.

Roads:

Last updated:
101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and dry road with partly snow covered, partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-01 8:56
101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River bare and dry road with partly snow covered, partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-01 8:57
101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 snow packed with partly snow covered, snow covered sections. 2018-01-01 4:24
101 Highway 651 to Wawa partly snow packed with snow packed sections. 2018-01-01 4:01
129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls snow packed 2018-01-01 5:27
129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau partly snow packed with partly snow covered, snow packed sections. 2018-01-01 4:24
17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge snow packed with snow covered sections. 2018-01-01 5:25
17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and dry road with snow covered, snow packed sections. 2018-01-01 4:01
17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and dry road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-01 4:01
17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and dry road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-01 4:01
519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township partly snow packed with bare and dry road sections. 2018-01-01 4:01
547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction partly snow packed with snow packed sections. 2018-01-01 4:01
631 White River to Highway 11 partly snow covered with partly snow packed, snow packed sections. 2018-01-01 4:01
651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed with partly snow covered sections. 2018-01-01 4:24

 

