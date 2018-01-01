Monday Morning News – January 1

Jan 1, 2018 @ 09:25
Weather:
Today – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 20. Wind chill minus 39.
Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. Flurries beginning near midnight. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 near midnight. Temperature rising to minus 11 by morning. Wind chill minus 30.
Roads:
|Last updated:
|101
|Timmins to Highway 144
|bare and dry road with partly snow covered, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-01 8:56
|101
|Highway 144 to Shawmere River
|bare and dry road with partly snow covered, partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-01 8:57
|101
|Shawmere River to Highway 651
|snow packed with partly snow covered, snow covered sections.
|2018-01-01 4:24
|101
|Highway 651 to Wawa
|partly snow packed with snow packed sections.
|2018-01-01 4:01
|129
|Thessalon to Aubrey Falls
|snow packed
|2018-01-01 5:27
|129
|Aubrey Falls to Chapleau
|partly snow packed with partly snow covered, snow packed sections.
|2018-01-01 4:24
|17
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|snow packed with snow covered sections.
|2018-01-01 5:25
|17
|Montreal River Bridge to Wawa
|bare and dry road with snow covered, snow packed sections.
|2018-01-01 4:01
|17
|Wawa to Paint Lake Rd
|bare and dry road with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-01 4:01
|17
|Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River
|bare and dry road with partly snow packed sections.
|2018-01-01 4:01
|519
|Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township
|partly snow packed with bare and dry road sections.
|2018-01-01 4:01
|547
|Highway 101 to Hawk Junction
|partly snow packed with snow packed sections.
|2018-01-01 4:01
|631
|White River to Highway 11
|partly snow covered with partly snow packed, snow packed sections.
|2018-01-01 4:01
|651
|Highway 101 to Missinabi
|snow packed with partly snow covered sections.
|2018-01-01 4:24