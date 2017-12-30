Saturday Morning News – December 30

Weather

Today – Flurries and local snow squalls ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High minus 19. Wind chill minus 34.

Tonight – A few clouds. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 32. Wind chill minus 42.

Roads

2017-12-30 – morning report 101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and dry road with partly snow packed sections. 2017-12-30 2:21 101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River partly snow packed 2017-12-30 2:21 101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 snow packed with bare and dry road, partly snow packed sections. 2017-12-30 5:29 101 Highway 651 to Wawa partly snow packed with snow packed sections. 2017-12-30 5:27 129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls snow packed 2017-12-30 5:24 129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau snow packed with bare and dry road, partly snow packed sections. 2017-12-30 5:29 17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge snow packed with partly snow packed sections. 2017-12-30 5:26 17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2017-12-30 5:27 17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2017-12-30 5:27 17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2017-12-30 5:28 519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township partly snow packed 2017-12-30 5:27 547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction partly snow packed with snow packed sections. 2017-12-30 5:27 631 White River to Highway 11 partly snow packed with bare and wet road, snow packed sections. 2017-12-30 5:28 651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed 2017-12-30 5:29

An interesting post from Isadore Day, Regional Chief in Ontario; representing interests of 133 First Nations; Ontario Executive at the AFN.

Definition – a personal task.

Whatever burden you carry in this world….; it may never fully be lifted until your lifetime legacy has been final and formalized in death. The task is — how do wear it today? The task is how well you respond to those deeper challenges in your life.

Never accept anyone defining you with their perceptions, their actions against you, or words meant to maim — personally, professionally, or politically. Be a leader, despite it all.

Walk on your own two feet, use your own two hands to reach out to others, think with one mind and one heart — if all alone; or in a crowd of like-minded intention. Always believe in the greater good.

Overall… never forget God made you;……your path has been set…; your job is to work with that. ‘You’ define how you reach the end of the path — always be good to yourself and others — no matter the circumstance.

It’s all in how you carry yourself.