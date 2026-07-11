Funeral – Arla Singleton (née Roussain) & Jack Roussain

Funeral services for Arla and her father, Jack Roussain, will be held on July 27th at Woodland Cemetery. Arla’s ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m., followed by Jack’s ceremony at 1:00 p.m.

Family are traveling from across Ontario and France to attend. Present will be Jack’s children Patti (Fred) and David (Kerri), and Arla’s husband Ross. Sharing in the ceremony are Jack’s grandchildren Melanie, James, and Marie, alongside Arla’s daughter Nadine (Patrick), and Arla’s grandchildren Emma, Mathias, and Katiana.

Following the services, a gathering and picnic will take place at Wawa Beach, weather permitting. All who knew them are welcome to join.