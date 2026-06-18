DAWES, Norman Albert

Passed away suddenly on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at his home in White River.

Loving father of Sandra Lynn James (Jason) of Innisfail, Alberta, Stacy Marie Schwink (Jason) of Odenton, Maryland; and Ty Jones Dawes of Rochester Hills, Michigan. Grandfather of Zorrain Vanin of Calgary, Alberta and the late Vincent Vanin. Loving son of the late Gladys and Norman Dawes. He was predeceased by his brother Kirk Dawes. He will be remembered by his many nieces and nephews.

Cremation took place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. At this time, there will not be any services.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.