MOKROER-MAKOWSKI, Anna Sunshine

December 25, 2005 – July 11, 2026

Born on Christmas Day, Anna was our Christmas miracle and a precious gift from God. A beautiful soul and gifted artist, she brought light, love, and joy to everyone who knew her.

Though she left this world far too soon, Anna’s life reminds us that every moment with those we love is a precious gift. May her memory inspire us to cherish one another, care for each other more deeply, and never take a single day together for granted.

We find comfort in believing she now rests in God’s eternal light, watching over us with peace and love.

Forever loved and deeply missed by her mother, Paulina Makowski; her father, Tom Crilly; her brother, Jacob; and the entire Makowski family.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A memorial service will be held at St. Monica’s Church, Wawa on Friday, July 17th, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Joe Okamba officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa