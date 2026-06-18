BOYD, Patrick “Pat”

In Loving Memory of Patrick “Pat” Boyd

It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of Patrick “Pat” Boyd, who passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 13th, 2026 at the age of 66 years with his childhood best friend Robert Belair by his side.

Pat was born on October 8, 1959, in Guelph, Ontario. He spent much of his life in Timmins and Chapleau, where he built lasting friendships and earned the respect of all who knew him.

Pat was a dedicated mechanic who took great pride in his work. He was known by many as a kind, funny, generous, and helpful man who never hesitated to lend a hand to anyone in need. His warm smile, quick wit, and selfless nature left a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to know him.

An avid outdoorsman, Pat found his greatest joy fishing and hunting with family and friends. Whether sharing stories around a campfire or enjoying time in the wilderness, these moments brought him happiness and created cherished memories for those who shared them with him.

Pat leaves behind his loving wife Georgette Dumoulin, his children, Cheral Samar (Sameer) and Patrick Boyd and his beloved grandchildren, Kylan Boyd and Samira Samar, who brought him immense pride and joy. He is also lovingly remembered by his brother George Boyd (Melba), his sisters Sue Dobbs (Brian) and Marlene Boyd (Brad), as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family members, Bob Pilon (Julie), Dakota, Alexa, Cyera and dear friends who will miss him deeply.

Though our hearts are heavy with grief, we find comfort in the countless memories of Pat’s kindness, laughter, generosity, and unwavering willingness to help others. His legacy lives on in the lives he touched and the love he shared so freely.

In keeping with Pat’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, where family and friends will gather to honor his memory, share stories, and celebrate a life well lived.

Forever loved, forever remembered, and forever missed.

(Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa