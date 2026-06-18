An outstanding graduate who inspires Francophone youth

The Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon is proud to highlight the remarkable contributions of Jordan Chalykoff, a grade 12 graduate from École secondaire Saint‑Joseph (Wawa). She stands out for her dedication to the Francophone community and to youth.

With a natural leadership ability, Jordan leaves a lasting mark within her school community. Through her involvement in tutoring students from grades 1 to 8, she plays a key role in building their confidence and developing their French-language skills. Versatile and committed, Jordan also coaches younger students’ sports teams. These repeated interactions with children reflect her desire to share her knowledge and to foster a sense of linguistic pride among them.

Jordan’s impact is also felt in her wider community. Since grade 9, she has completed more than 262 hours of community service in support of various organizations. An active, respectful, and determined student, she also excels in several sports, including basketball, soccer, volleyball, and competitive dance. She demonstrates a remarkable balance between her academic, community, and personal commitments. “My favourite high school memory is when we went on a three-day canoe trip to Obatanga Provincial Park in grade 11. We spent time outdoors and sang songs. I had a lot of fun with my class,” says Jordan Chalykoff, a graduate of ÉS Saint‑Joseph.

Next year, Jordan will begin a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the University of Ottawa. The Knights of École secondaire Saint‑Joseph warmly congratulate her on her exceptional commitment and wish her every success!