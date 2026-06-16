Tuesday Morning News – June 16

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 17. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of showers this evening and after midnight. A few showers beginning after midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 9.
News Tidbits:
- How neat – The Golf Club is holding a Father’s Day Brunch!
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