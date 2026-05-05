PM Carney strengthens trade and security partnerships with European nations

May 4, 2026

Yerevan, Armenia

In a more dangerous and divided world, Canada’s new government is building our strength at home and diversifying our relationships with like-minded partners abroad. Bound by a shared history and common values, Canada and Europe are natural partners. By working more closely together, we can create greater stability, security, and prosperity for all.

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, concluded his first official visit to Armenia. He attended the 8th European Political Community Summit in Yerevan, marking the first time a non-European leader joined the Summit.

At the Summit, Prime Minister Carney held bilateral meetings with the leaders of Armenia, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, Ukraine, the European Council, the European Commission, and the European Parliament. During these meetings, the Prime Minister positioned Canada as a premier destination for global capital and investment – including in critical minerals, energy, defence, and advanced technologies. These efforts will attract new investment into Canadian companies and projects, unlocking new opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses.

The meetings also focused on reinforcing collective security and transatlantic defence readiness, and advancing support for Ukraine. To that end, Prime Minister Carney announced Canada’s new contribution of approximately $270 million (US$200 million) toward critical military capabilities sourced from the NATO Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL).

Over the past year, Canada and Europe have become ever closer – building stronger partnerships across trade, energy, and security. Last year, we forged the ambitious New European Union (EU)-Canada Strategic Partnership of the Future and the Security and Defence Partnership. In February, Canada became the first non-European country to join the EU’s Security Action for Europe (SAFE) initiative – unlocking billions of dollars in opportunities and market access for Canadian defence industries, businesses, and workers. Together, Canada and Europe are building on this momentum to unlock the full potential of this partnership.