East Algoma OPP – Speeding Vehicle was stolen, arrests made

On Saturday April 18, 2026, at approximately 4:00 p.m., officers from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol duties on Highway 17 in Plummer Additional Township when police observed a westbound orange car travelling at a high rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop near Big Perch Bay Road (east of Bruce Mines).

A query revealed the car was stolen, leading to the arrest of both the driver and passenger. Police searched the vehicle and seized a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, a 9 mm handgun, and ammunition.

The driver Sahildeep SINGH, 21 years old from Brampton was charged with:

Possession property obtained by crime over $5000 – in Canada

Transport firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner – two counts

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm – two counts

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm – two counts

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm – three counts

Possession of loaded prohibited restricted firearm – two counts

Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo – two counts

The passenger Lovedeep SINGH, 26 years old from Delta Region, British Columbia was charged with:

Possession property obtained by crime over $5000 – in Canada

Transport firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner – two counts

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm – two counts

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm – two counts

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm – three counts

Possession of loaded prohibited restricted firearm – two counts

Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo – two counts

Both accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on April 19, 2026.