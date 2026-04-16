Happenings at Wawa First United Church – April 16

Last Sunday was the Second Sunday of Easter and is also celebrated as Holy Humour Sunday. We enjoyed a service with jokes, riddles and funny stories. What a change from the usual quiet service.

Sunday, April 19 – Third Sunday of Easter

Scriptures:

Acts 2: 14a, 36-41 Three thousand new followers of the Way.

Psalm 116: 1-4,12-19 How can I repay you, God?

1 Peter 1:17-23 Souls purified through obedience,

Luke 24:13-35 Jesus’ appearance on the road to Emmaus

Lay Leader: Maria Reader: Kaireen

Announcements:

We welcome all those who wish to join us on our faith journey to come Sunday morning at 11 am.