Happenings at Wawa First United Church – April 16

Last Sunday was the Second Sunday of Easter and is also celebrated as Holy Humour Sunday. We enjoyed a service with jokes, riddles and funny stories. What a change from the usual quiet service.
Sunday, April 19 – Third Sunday of Easter
Scriptures:
- Acts 2: 14a, 36-41 Three thousand new followers of the Way.
- Psalm 116: 1-4,12-19 How can I repay you, God?
- 1 Peter 1:17-23 Souls purified through obedience,
- Luke 24:13-35 Jesus’ appearance on the road to Emmaus
Lay Leader: Maria Reader: Kaireen
Announcements:
We welcome all those who wish to join us on our faith journey to come Sunday morning at 11 am.
- The Prayer Shawl group will meet on Sat. April 18 at 2 pm in the Family Room at the church. We welcome all knitters and crocheters to join us. If you are in need of supplies they are available.
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