Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United Church – April 16

Last Sunday was the Second Sunday of Easter and is also celebrated as Holy Humour Sunday. We enjoyed a service with jokes, riddles and funny stories. What a change from the usual quiet service.

Sunday, April 19 – Third Sunday of Easter

Scriptures:

  • Acts 2: 14a, 36-41  Three thousand new followers of the Way.
  • Psalm  116: 1-4,12-19  How can I repay you, God?
  • 1 Peter 1:17-23  Souls purified through obedience,
  • Luke 24:13-35  Jesus’ appearance on the road to Emmaus

Lay Leader: Maria      Reader: Kaireen

Announcements:

We welcome all those who wish to join us on our faith journey to come Sunday morning at 11 am.

  • The Prayer Shawl group will meet on Sat.  April 18 at 2 pm in the Family Room at the church. We welcome all knitters and crocheters to join us. If you are in need of supplies they are available.
United Church
Latest posts by United Church (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*