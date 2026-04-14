Canada & Manitoba sign a new agreement to get major projects built faster

April 14, 2026

Ottawa, Ontario

The world is changing rapidly. In response, Canada’s new government is focused on what we can control. We are building a stronger, more independent, more resilient economy – an economy built on the solid foundation of strong Canadian industries and workers, bolstered by diverse international trade partners.

That’s why Canada’s new government is diversifying our trade partnerships – securing more than 20 economic and security partnerships across four continents. To seize the full potential of these partnerships, Canada’s new government is partnering with provinces, territories, and Indigenous governments to build new ports, highways, and trade and energy corridors at speed and scale.

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, and the Premier of Manitoba, Wab Kinew, announced the new Co-operation Agreement between Manitoba and Canada on Environmental and Impact Assessment.

This agreement will bring a “one project, one review” approach to major infrastructure initiatives in Manitoba. Canada and Manitoba will implement a streamlined and flexible assessment process that minimises duplication and delivers major projects faster while reinforcing strong environmental protections and upholding the rights of Indigenous Peoples. This ensures both governments can adopt the most effective assessment process on a case-by-case basis – either by relying on Manitoba’s process or by implementing a coordinated federal-provincial approach.

The new Co-operation Agreement will help accelerate major infrastructure projects across Manitoba – getting shovels in the ground faster on projects like the Port of Churchill Plus. This project would modernise the Port of Churchill by advancing potential improvements, such as an all-weather road, rail line enhancements, a new energy corridor, and strengthened marine ice-breaking capacity. Together, these upgrades would establish a reliable trade corridor in the North, enabling Canada to export more resources to European markets. In September 2025, Canada’s new government referred this project to the Major Projects Office to help move it forward. Since then, the federal government has provided $500,000 to enable First Nations-led decision-making and the development of the Manitoba Crown Indigenous Corporation to help lead the project, while also working with the private sector through the MPO to explore efficient ways to move critical minerals and LNG through the port. Now, with today’s Co-operation Agreement, Canada and Manitoba can pool our resources to further advance this project and unlock its full potential.

This agreement builds on the strong partnership between the governments of Canada and Manitoba – a partnership rooted in a shared mission to build big and build fast. It is the seventh impact assessment agreement Canada has reached with a province, following agreements with Alberta, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Ontario, New Brunswick, and British Columbia.