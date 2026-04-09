NYMAN, J. Edward

Born November 29, 1930, in Wawa, passed away at the age of 95 years. A lifelong northerner with a deep love for the land, Edward spent most of his working years with Algoma Ore, where he was known for his steady work ethic and quiet reliability.

Outside of work, Edward was happiest in the outdoors. He was an avid trapper, fisherman and snowmobiler, embracing every season with enthusiasm. The wilderness was not just a place he visited – it was where he felt most at home.

Edward was predeceased by his beloved wife Georgina and their only child, Nikki. He is also preceded in death by his parents Edwin and Evelyn Nyman and his siblings Carl Nyman, Marie David, Bill Nyman and Bobby Nyman. Edward is survived by his sister Anne Hicks. He will be remembered by his nieces and nephews.

At Edward’s request, cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. There will be no services.

Edward’s life was shaped by simplicity, resilience and a deep connection to nature. He will be remembered with affection by all who knew him.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.