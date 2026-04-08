Carney launches the Build Communities Strong Fund and announces the first tranche of projects

April 7, 2026

Brampton, Ontario

The global economy is rapidly changing, and many Canadians are feeling the effects at home – including increased pressure on housing and infrastructure. In response, Canada’s new government is focused on what we can control: increasing our housing supply and investing in modern and reliable infrastructure to build stronger, more affordable communities for Canadians.

In Budget 2025, the Government of Canada announced the Build Communities Strong Fund – a $51 billion investment to build the infrastructure that Canadians rely on every day. It will speed up the construction of hospitals, recreation centres, universities, and colleges that serve our communities; bridges that move our goods; and water and transit systems that keep our towns and cities running.

Delivering on this commitment, today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, officially launched the Build Communities Strong Fund – and announced its first project – the new Embleton Community Centre and Park in Brampton, Ontario. This is a $64 million investment to build what will become a 175,000-square-foot community centre with a pool, gymnasium, fitness centre, childcare facility, as well as various community spaces and outdoor recreational amenities. This is the first of a series of 13 projects under the Build Communities Strong Fund across the country – with $300 million in federal funding and more to come in the weeks ahead. In addition to the Embleton Centre and Park, the first tranche of projects can be found here.

The Fund will be a force multiplier in infrastructure – with funding that will be matched by nearly $17 billion from provinces, and additional billions leveraged through municipal and territorial partnerships as well as private capital. Combined with provincial matching, the projects through the Fund will support an average of 42,000 jobs per year – from engineering to the skilled trades. The Fund will boost Canada’s GDP by $95 billion over the next decade. That means approximately $12 billion in infrastructure investments every year for the next eight years – nearly double the previous eight years.

The Build Communities Strong Fund delivers funding through three major streams:

A provincial and territorial stream: $17.2 billion over 10 years to plan, build, and deliver critical public infrastructure projects across provinces and territories through bilateral agreements. Provinces will be required to cost-match federal investments and take action to reduce the cost of construction, including for housing-related infrastructure, through reductions to development charges where they pose a barrier to housing construction. This stream includes funding for: Health-related infrastructure: A dedicated investment of $5 billion over three years in health infrastructure funding to prioritise upgrades to critical health infrastructure, including hospitals, urgent care centres, and facilities for palliative care, mental health care, and long-term care.

A dedicated investment of $5 billion over three years in health infrastructure funding to prioritise upgrades to critical health infrastructure, including hospitals, urgent care centres, and facilities for palliative care, mental health care, and long-term care. Housing-enabling infrastructure: Projects that support and enable housing supply, including water and wastewater systems, roads and bridges, public transit, and community infrastructure.

Projects that support and enable housing supply, including water and wastewater systems, roads and bridges, public transit, and community infrastructure. Infrastructure at colleges and universities: The construction of new facilities or rehabilitation of aging facilities and upgrades to learning and research spaces. A direct delivery stream: $6 billion over 10 years to deliver regionally significant projects and important local infrastructure, including large building retrofits, climate adaptation infrastructure, and community infrastructure such as new community and recreational spaces. Eligible project proponents can submit proposals starting today. A community stream: $27.8 billion over 10 years for the construction and rehabilitation of essential local infrastructure such as local roads, bridges, water systems, and community centres.

Canada’s new Buy Canadian Policy will apply to the Build Communities Strong Fund, ensuring that more public dollars are reinvested into our economy – creating Canadian careers and boosting Canadian industries.

By working in partnership with provinces and territories, Canada’s government is making the investments needed to build more homes, strengthen communities, and grow a more resilient economy – to build Canada strong.