Tuesday Morning News – April 7

Weather:
|Today
|A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. High -3. Wind chill -25 this morning and -9 this afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.
|Tonight
|Partly cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low -9. Wind chill -10 this evening and -16 overnight.
Road Conditions:
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