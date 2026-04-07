East Algoma OPP – Impaired Charges Laid after Crash

On April 4, 2026, at approximately 5:25 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call regarding a crashed pickup truck. Police and ambulance arrived a few minutes later to find the damaged single cab red pickup truck on it’s side in the ditch. Empty alcohol cans were scattered on the road and ditch, and the driver emanated a strong odour of alcoholic beverage on his breath. He was assessed by paramedics and transported to hospital with minor injuries where he was later arrested. The pickup truck was also later towed and impounded.

Kade ZOLDY, 25-years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous operation

Insecure load

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on May 14, 2026.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.