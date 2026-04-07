East Algoma OPP – Bruce Mines Sudden Death Being Investigated

On April 3, 2026, the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) began a death investigation.

On March 28, 2026, a disturbance involving multiple individuals at a restaurant in the Town of Bruce Mines occurred. A 23-year-old from Desbarats was later transported to hospital in Sault Ste Marie via ambulance and pronounced deceased on April 3, 2026.

The Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario – Ontario Forensic pathology Service (OCCO-OFPS) is assisting, and a post-mortem examination will take place in Sudbury at a later time.

The investigation is continuing under the direction of the East Algoma OPP Crime Unit.

Updates will be provided when available.