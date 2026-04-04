East Algoma OPP – Wanted individual arrested

An OPP social media post regarding a wanted individual helped members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) locate and arrest the person on Wednesday, April 1, 2026.

At approximately 3:50 p.m., officers from the East Algoma Detachment, along with the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), responded to a report of a sighting of a wanted person travelling in a white SUV on Highway 17 in the Bruce Mines area.

Around 4:00 p.m., police located the SUV on Highway 17 near River Street in Thessalon. A query confirmed the person was wanted on an East Algoma OPP warrant, and the individual was arrested without incident. A search of the person resulted in the seizure of a small quantity of suspected cocaine. The individual was then transported to the Thessalon detachment for further processing.

Ronald BARON, 50 years old, from Thessalon was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine (two counts)

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on

April 2, 2026.

The OPP would like to thank the public for their assistance.