East Algoma OPP – Many, Many Schemes are being used to defraud you!

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind the public that there are many schemes being used to defraud the public and businesses.

Be cautious of any unsolicited messages asking for money or claiming you’ve won a prize. Never share personal, credit, banking details, or your Social Insurance Number (SIN) over the phone or through any form of communication. Scammers often create urgent, high-pressure situations to force quick decisions-don’t rush, and always verify first.

Here are just a few examples:

Prize Scam – You’re told you’ve won a prize or lottery but must pay a fee to claim it.

You’re told you’ve won a prize or lottery but must pay a fee to claim it. Computer Virus Scam – An email claims your computer is infected and provides a link to fix it. Clicking it can give scammers access to your device and personal information.

– An email claims your computer is infected and provides a link to fix it. Clicking it can give scammers access to your device and personal information. Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) Scam – Fraudsters pose as the Canada Revenue Agency, demanding payment and requesting sensitive information (e.g., SIN, banking details), often using threats or aggressive tactics.

– Fraudsters pose as the Canada Revenue Agency, demanding payment and requesting sensitive information (e.g., SIN, banking details), often using threats or aggressive tactics. Internet Card Scam – A pop-up survey promises a prize (like an iPhone) but asks for personal and credit card details, leading to unauthorized charges.

– A pop-up survey promises a prize (like an iPhone) but asks for personal and credit card details, leading to unauthorized charges. Credit Card Scam – Scammers pose as bank fraud staff, claiming your card is compromised and asking you to confirm your number. They may already have partial information to appear legitimate.

In many cases, scammers will also tell victims not to speak to anyone about the situation. This is a common tactic to prevent you from verifying the information or getting help.

Police and fraud prevention agencies have identified that scams targeting Canadians can originate both within Canada and internationally. Many are carried out by organized criminal networks operating across borders, with some investigations linking these activities to regions such as South Asia, West Africa, and Eastern Europe. These groups use technology to disguise their location, often making communications appear local.

“Staying informed is your strongest defense against fraud and scams. While schemes may evolve, knowledge and awareness make it much harder for criminals to succeed. Never feel pressured to act in isolation – reach out to a trusted friend, family member, neighbour, or law enforcement before sending money or sharing personal information. A quick conversation can prevent a costly mistake,” says OPP Community Engagement Officer Bev Gauthier.

If you believe that someone is posing as a fraudster on the phone, hang up. Also, you can file a complaint through the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501. If you are a victim of a fraud or scam, contact your local police agency.

Remember, you can Stop Phone Fraud – Just Hang Up!