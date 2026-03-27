71st Annual Wawa Ladies Curling Bonspiel “Rocking the North Over 70 Years”!

The 71st Annual Wawa Ladies Curling Bonspiel will be held this weekend. The theme for this year’s bonspiel is TV Sitcoms. 32 teams will embark on a weekend of fun, entertainment, and spectacular curling.
The public is welcome to come down to the arena Friday night for our popular costume parade.
Regular round robin games begin at 5:00pm on Friday with the finals slated for Sunday afternoon at 2:00pm.
Grab a friend and come on down to the curling lounge this weekend and enjoy some good curling.
We welcome spectators!
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