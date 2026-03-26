Thursday Morning News – March 26

Weather:
|Today
|Periods of light snow ending early this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud. Amount 2 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High -5. Wind chill -19 this morning and -12 this afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.
|Tonight
|Clear. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low minus 20. Wind chill -13 this evening and =22 overnight.
Road Conditions:
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget the Legion Ladies are having their luncheon today – Shepherd’s Pie/Toasted Western = Potato Bacon Soup or Caesar Salad!
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