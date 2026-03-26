RENAULT, Stephen Francis

November 20, 1947 – November 6, 2025

The family is saddened to announce the death of Stephen Renault in the Brantford General Hospital on Nov. 6th, 2025 in his 78th year.

Born in the Hawk Junction Red Cross Outpost Hospital, Stephen lived for 3 years in High Falls where his father managed the Great Lakes Power Plant, then the family moved to Wawa where he grew up.

He attended Sir James Dunn Public School and Michipicoten High School, worked for a time with Dad at Great Lakes, then moved to Paris where he became a long-time employee of the Paris PUC. Very shy growing up, Stephen found his niche in Paris where he was known as “Wawa”, “Red”, or “Steve” by his many friends, who became a second family.

The Renault family would like to thank these friends who welcomed him into their families, inviting him to share meals, taking him to doctors’ appointments, being there for him when he couldn’t walk and during his final illness.

Stephen is pre-deceased by his parents, George & Sheila Renault of Wawa, his brothers David, George, Richard & Andrew Renault and sister Jeanne Renault. He is survived by his sister Shirley Scott, nephews Michael & Jeremy Scott, Mark Phillips & grand-niece Olivia Jeanne Anderson-Phillips, and Alex Charbonneau.

Cremation has taken place.

We will miss you, Stephen.

Rest in Peace.