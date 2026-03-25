Wednesday Morning News – March 25

Weather:
|Today
|Snow. Amount 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High +1. Wind chill -11 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
|Tonight
|Periods of snow ending this evening then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Periods of snow beginning before morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late this evening. Low -6. Wind chill -13 overnight.
Road Conditions:
News Tidbits:
- It looks like the John G. Munson is having difficulty after leaving the Sault Locks. The Dirk S. Vanenkevort, John G. Munson, and Edwin H. Gott were the first through the Locks to begin the shipping season, but th Munson has not moved in number of hours, and social media reports are that the vessel has engine problems.
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