East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after person breached curfew condition

On March 22, 2026, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person after breaching a curfew condition.

On March 21, 2026, at approximately 12:20 a.m. police received a call from a tracking agency stating a person (who wears an ankle monitor) was showing a different address location than where it was supposed to be. On March 22, 2026, at approximately 7:05 p.m. police located the person walking on Tokyo Crescent and a subsequent arrest was made. In his possession was a prohibited “switchblade” knife and numerous suspected Hydromorphone pills.

Heiko SCHMITZ, 55-years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with:

• Fail to comply with Release Order – three counts

• Fail to comply with Probation Order

• Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance – opioid

• Unauthorized possession of a weapon

• Possession of prohibited device or ammunition for dangerous purpose

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on March 23, 2026.