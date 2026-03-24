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East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after person breached curfew condition

On March 22, 2026, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person after breaching a curfew condition.

On March 21, 2026, at approximately 12:20 a.m. police received a call from a tracking agency stating a person (who wears an ankle monitor) was showing a different address location than where it was supposed to be. On March 22, 2026, at approximately 7:05 p.m. police located the person walking on Tokyo Crescent and a subsequent arrest was made. In his possession was a prohibited “switchblade” knife and numerous suspected Hydromorphone pills.

Heiko SCHMITZ, 55-years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with:

• Fail to comply with Release Order – three counts

• Fail to comply with Probation Order

• Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance – opioid

• Unauthorized possession of a weapon

• Possession of prohibited device or ammunition for dangerous purpose

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on March 23, 2026.

OPP
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