GOUDREAULT, Roland “Rolly”

Passed away peacefully, in the hands of his beloved wife Aline beside him, at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the age of 83.

Rolly was a devoted husband to Aline. He was a proud father to Martin and Amanda, Alain, and Bibianne and was predeceased by Sylvio.

He will be deeply missed by his many brothers and sisters, with whom he shared a lifetime of memories, laughter and strong family bonds, as well as his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Rolly will be remembered for his quiet strength, steady presence, and the love he had for his family. His legacy lives on through all who knew and loved him.

(Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa, 705-856-7340). www.kerryfuneralhome.ca

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