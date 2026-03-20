Thunder Bay OPP – Multiple charges laid after traffic Stop

On March 19th, 2026, at approximately 8:50 a.m., a member of the Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment was on general patrol & initiated a traffic stop on a Sports Utility Vehicle travelling along Highway 11-17 within the Municipality of Shuniah.

Throughout the investigation, the driver was found to be prohibited from operating a motor vehicle & the officer determined that the driver had also been consuming alcoholic beverages. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest after refusing to provide subsequent breath samples into an approved screening device (ASD).

As a result, Kiera Jorden DRYSTEK-HENRY, 32-years-old, of Thunder Bay, has been arrested & charged with:

Criminal Code:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand;

Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code;

Highway Traffic Act:

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor;

Obstruct Plate;

Dirty Plate;

Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act:

Fail to surrender insurance card;

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on April 29th, 2026.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.