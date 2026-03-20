Hwy 17 (Marathon and Steel River Bridge) OPEN

At 6:58, ON511 reported that this incident was cleared.

On511 is reporting that a collision on Hwy 17 has closed the highway between “PENINSULA RD (FORMER HWY 626 TO MARATHON) (S), Marathon and STEEL RIVER BR – E ABUTMENT, Terrace Bay.” Further information is “Hwy 17 Closed due to jackknifed TTU.”

The highway was closed at 4:25.