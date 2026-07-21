KZA Evacuation Update (July 21 at 7 a.m.

Please check the KZA website for up-to-date fire location/information being provided by MNR. Maps will show the location of the new lightning-started fires now bringing the total number of fires which surround the community to 6 (1 to the north, 4 to the west and 1 to the south).

Effective this morning at 12:01am, MNR has placed KZA into mandatory evacuation under order of the province of ontario. Those members who indicated that they were not leaving the community until they were directed by MNR to do so can now pack up and leave immediately. Also, the newest location of the closure of highway 527

Is at the junction of the 811 Highway. No one will be permitted to go north past this check point without incurring a provincial fine. Those still refusing to remove themselves from Gben are not obstructing and prohibiting MNR Fire Staff from assessing and directing fire fighting personnel and equipment from being sent into KZA, as water bombers will not be engaged if Geen members are noted to still be moving within the community bluntly put, the sheer weight of water dropped in volumes at low altitude will crush anyone in harm’s way. If those currently inside KZA do not evacuate the Nation in accordance with the order, you are not protecting the community – you are actually preventing the Nation from receiving the work of MNR personnel/equipment.

For those who are not staying at the evacuation registration hotel, and are staying at outside accommodations with family/friends or at self-sourced hotels around thunder bay, please check the GB website frequently for updated messages, schedules of service providers and activities. This morning at the ramada, for those not staying in the ramada, there will be another very small contribution towards your expenses being provided to you by KZA chief and council. Negotiations will be finalized today with the province/federal governments on what will be the sum on the go-forward. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Know that KZA has been very effective at outlining the needs of its members and justifying the request for these monies to be administrated by KZA. Staying so close to the airport, we have been able to see the Hercules aircraft and the 737 planes that bring in evacuees from more northern locations and transfer them directly to more southern locations in Ontario.

We are extremely thankful to the members of KZA who reside permanently in Thunder Bay who have opened their homes to those evacuated from the nation in doing so, the pressures placed on Canadian Red Cross, Loomex Group, ISC/Ontario has certainly been lessened.

Chi-miigwetch.

The members of KZA, Whitesand FN, and Collins FN have been invited by Animbiigoo Zaagiigan Anishinaabek who is honoured to host a community feast for evacuees on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Lakehead University – Agora Circle. The entrance is from Oliver road, and signage will be posted to guide everyone to the gathering location. The AZA team is preparing a traditional fish fry together with barbecue hamburgers, smokies and a variety of other food offerings. Activities will also be available for children so families can enjoy time together in a welcoming and supportive environment. Please let KZA staff know if you are planning to attend so that numbers can be given to AZA today/Tuesday.

Mail has been delivered to the Ramada and will be sorted and ready for distribution after lunch in the Evac Registration room in Salon B

The KZA/Loomex tuck shop is open 10 am – 5pm.

Laundry is available at the Lu Avila Centre Evac Reg Site and is open to all evacuees no matter what your location is in Thunder Bay. Detergent and dryer sheets as well as prepaid laundry machine cards can be received from Loomex staff at that site. Hours of laundry are 9am to 4pm daily.

Medical professionals continue to serve KZA evacuees onsite as well as many organizations have opened their doors with extended hours. Please check the calendar posted outside the dining area or online.

Miigwetch