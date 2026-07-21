East Algoma OPP – Impaired charges laid after Parking on Sidewalk

A person is facing impaired driving charges after police observed a suspicious vehicle parked on a sidewalk.

On July 19, 2026, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol on Riverside Drive in the Town of Thessalon.

At approximately 12:50 a.m., officers observed a white pickup truck parked partially on the sidewalk and partially on the roadway. While speaking with the driver, officers determined the individual had consumed alcohol, resulting in the driver being arrested.

A search of the pickup truck located and seized one open can of beer and three empty beer cans. The vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

Ethan BUHLMAN, 24-years-old, from Bracebridge was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Drive motor vehicle with liquor readily available

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on September 3, 2026.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.