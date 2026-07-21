East Algoma OPP – Person Taken to Hopsital after rolling truck, impaired charges laid

One person transported to hospital with serious injuries.

On July 19, 2026, at approximately 8:10 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Algoma Paramedic Services, Township of Jocelyn Fire Department and St Joseph Township Fire and Rescue responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 548 between A Line Road and Hilton Road.

Upon arrival, emergency crews located a grey pickup truck resting on its side in the ditch. Police spoke with the driver, while the passenger was transported to the North Shore Health Network in Richards Landing and was later transferred to Sault Area Hospital with serious injuries.

While speaking with the driver, officers determined that the individual had consumed alcohol. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported to the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service detachment for further testing.

John NOCITA, 22-years-old, from Richards Landing was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous operation causing bodily harm

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on September 3, 2026.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.