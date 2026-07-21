Today at LSPP – Tuesday, July 21st

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: COMMUNITY SCIENCE – How many times have you come across a

plant, bird, or animal that you couldn’t identify? Join Mary and Anahi to learn how to become

a community scientist using helpful technology, and why your contributions are so important!

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: CLEVER CORVIDS – Are you smarter than an American Crow? What

about a Common Raven? Blue Jay? Canada Jay? Known for their intelligence and importance to

LSPP, join Aidan and Terra to discover some of the most brilliant birds and try your hand at some

tests to see if you are, in fact, smarter than a corvid