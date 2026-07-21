Leaders from Gull Bay First Nation, Whitewater Lake First Nation, Fort William First Nation, Anishinabek Nation, Nokiiwin Tribal Council, and Nishnawbe Aski Nation will address inaccurate and misleading statements from Premier Doug Ford regarding Ontario’s wildfire response and support to First Nations at a press conference in Thunder Bay.
- Tuesday, July 21
- 3 p.m.
- Superior Inn Hotel & Conference Centre, Embassy Ballroom, 555 Arthur Street West, Thunder Bay, ON
There will be a livestream available at youtube.com/@nishnawbeaskination
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- KZA Evacuation Update (July 21 at 7 a.m. - July 21, 2026
- First Nation Leaders to Hold Press Conference to Address Ontario’s Wildfire Response - July 21, 2026
- Northwestern Ontario Community Support Fund Established - July 21, 2026