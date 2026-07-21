Marathon OPP – Investigation continues into fatal collision of July 15, 2026

Two additional people have died as a result of injuries sustained in a fatal collision west of Marathon last week.

On Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at approximately 4:20 p.m. ET, OPP officers along with Emergency Medical Services responded to reports of a collision on Highway 17 near Prairie River, west of Marathon.

A 58-year-old male from Marathon was pronounced deceased at hospital the same day.

The passenger of the second vehicle, an 80-year-old female from Terrace Bay, was pronounced deceased at hospital on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

On Monday, July 20, 2026, the driver of the second vehicle, a 79-year-old male from Terrace Bay, died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam or footage from the area at the time of the incident and has not yet spoken with investigators is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.