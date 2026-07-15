Hwy 17 (Between Marathon & Terrace) CLOSED

Jul 15, 2026 at 15:30

15:18 – Highway 17 is closed from Marathon to Terrace Bay due to a collision. Injuries are being assessed. Marathon OPP is advising motorists to plan alternate routes, and expect delays. (Ontario Provincial Police – North West Region)

L’autoroute 17 est fermée entre Marathon et Terrace Bay en raison d’une collision. On évalue actuellement l’état des blessés. Marathon OPP conseille aux automobilistes de prévoir des itinéraires de rechange et de s’attendre à des retards. (Ontario Provincial Police – North West Region)

15:06 – Terrace Bay and Schreiber Fire Departments, EMS and OPP are responding to a serious motor vehicle collision on Hwy 17 east of Terrace Bay at km marker 794. Please use caution while in the area. 14:54 – Schreiber and Terrace Bay fire departments are responding to a serious vehicle accident on Hwy 17, mile marker 794, East of Terrace Bay. Expect a long delay. Please avoid the area if possible. Slow down and move over for emergency responders.

ON511 is reporting that a collision on Highway 17 at the Prairie River Bridge, east abutment has closed both lanes. The Prairie River Bridge is between Marathon and Terrace Bay, about 41km west of Marathon. ON511 reported the closure at 2:26 p.m..