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Men’s Night Golf – Results of July 16th

Week 9 –  173 Golfers, sunny, 25*C.

Please only put one Team’s Score on a Scorecard and ensure it is totalled properly.

Flight Winners:

1st Flight Score
1st Jarett Asselin Noah Asselin Wade Terris 29
2nd Max Simon Anders Morden Eben Leadbetter 30
3rd Jeff Amos Christian Crossett Michel Lemoyne 31
2nd Flight Score
1st Max Simon Eben Leadbetter Anders Morden 33
2nd Anders Dereski Shane Bukowski Adam Tomassini 33
3rd Steve Jozin Bill Carruthers Nick Alexopoulos 33
3rd Flight Score
1st Cooper Kistemaker Brody Dorian Spare 34
2nd Joe McCoy Gary Mercier Glen Williams 34
3rd Mike McCoy Rolly Lachapelle Mark McRae 34
4th Flight Score
1st Michel Lemoyne Mike Lavergrne Kyle Wood 35
2nd Al MacDonald Mojo Spare 35
3rd Jeremi Lord Roger Lord Marc Fortin 35
5th Flight Score
1st Rene Gagne Dave Jennings Stretch 36
2nd Ray McGregor Petar Kusic Greg Robinson 36
3rd Brady Desrochers Kaiden White Evan Tangie 36
6th Flight Score
1st Taylor Vernier Rob Vernier Karl Benstead 37
2nd Perry Kauk Ron Hale Eric Gerstenbuhler 37
3rd Mike Hogan Tanner Paddock Tim Lesarge 38
7th Flight Score
1st Don Perkins Don Sutherland Don Humphries 38
2nd Jim Oleynik Luc Belanger Jean Desgagne 38
3rd Eric Mitrikas Peter Russ Scott Robinson 38
8th Flight Score
1st Kevin Auger Andre Bedard Claude Samson 39
2nd Dylan Parise Carson Toffner Curtis Cooke 39
3rd Dave Dupuis Dean Domich Luc Riopel 39
9th Flight Score
1st Jeremiah Lefebvre Ian Senecal Bob Cliffe 40
2nd Peter Moore Blair Mills Kevin Willish 40
3rd Aaron Nelson Joe Huff Evan Tangie 41

 

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Robert Vernier
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Jeremi Lord
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Richard Davidson
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Martel Customs – John Simon
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Shane Bukowski
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Max Simon
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Dylan Parise
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Max Simon (Eagle)
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Brandon Case

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mojo
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Jarett Asselin

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Wade Terris
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Christian Crossett

25’ Putt $500 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $1,650 – No Winner

 

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