Men’s Night Golf – Results of July 16th

Week 9 – 173 Golfers, sunny, 25*C.

Please only put one Team’s Score on a Scorecard and ensure it is totalled properly.

Flight Winners:

1st Flight Score 1st Jarett Asselin Noah Asselin Wade Terris 29 2nd Max Simon Anders Morden Eben Leadbetter 30 3rd Jeff Amos Christian Crossett Michel Lemoyne 31 2nd Flight Score 1st Max Simon Eben Leadbetter Anders Morden 33 2nd Anders Dereski Shane Bukowski Adam Tomassini 33 3rd Steve Jozin Bill Carruthers Nick Alexopoulos 33 3rd Flight Score 1st Cooper Kistemaker Brody Dorian Spare 34 2nd Joe McCoy Gary Mercier Glen Williams 34 3rd Mike McCoy Rolly Lachapelle Mark McRae 34 4th Flight Score 1st Michel Lemoyne Mike Lavergrne Kyle Wood 35 2nd Al MacDonald Mojo Spare 35 3rd Jeremi Lord Roger Lord Marc Fortin 35 5th Flight Score 1st Rene Gagne Dave Jennings Stretch 36 2nd Ray McGregor Petar Kusic Greg Robinson 36 3rd Brady Desrochers Kaiden White Evan Tangie 36 6th Flight Score 1st Taylor Vernier Rob Vernier Karl Benstead 37 2nd Perry Kauk Ron Hale Eric Gerstenbuhler 37 3rd Mike Hogan Tanner Paddock Tim Lesarge 38 7th Flight Score 1st Don Perkins Don Sutherland Don Humphries 38 2nd Jim Oleynik Luc Belanger Jean Desgagne 38 3rd Eric Mitrikas Peter Russ Scott Robinson 38 8th Flight Score 1st Kevin Auger Andre Bedard Claude Samson 39 2nd Dylan Parise Carson Toffner Curtis Cooke 39 3rd Dave Dupuis Dean Domich Luc Riopel 39 9th Flight Score 1st Jeremiah Lefebvre Ian Senecal Bob Cliffe 40 2nd Peter Moore Blair Mills Kevin Willish 40 3rd Aaron Nelson Joe Huff Evan Tangie 41

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Robert Vernier

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Jeremi Lord

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Richard Davidson

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Martel Customs – John Simon

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Shane Bukowski

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Max Simon

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Dylan Parise

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Max Simon (Eagle)

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Brandon Case

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mojo

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Jarett Asselin

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Wade Terris

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Christian Crossett

25’ Putt $500 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $1,650 – No Winner