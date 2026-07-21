Men’s Night Golf – Results of July 16th

Week 9 – 173 Golfers, sunny, 25*C.
Please only put one Team’s Score on a Scorecard and ensure it is totalled properly.
Flight Winners:
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Jarett Asselin
|Noah Asselin
|Wade Terris
|29
|2nd
|Max Simon
|Anders Morden
|Eben Leadbetter
|30
|3rd
|Jeff Amos
|Christian Crossett
|Michel Lemoyne
|31
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Max Simon
|Eben Leadbetter
|Anders Morden
|33
|2nd
|Anders Dereski
|Shane Bukowski
|Adam Tomassini
|33
|3rd
|Steve Jozin
|Bill Carruthers
|Nick Alexopoulos
|33
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Cooper Kistemaker
|Brody Dorian
|Spare
|34
|2nd
|Joe McCoy
|Gary Mercier
|Glen Williams
|34
|3rd
|Mike McCoy
|Rolly Lachapelle
|Mark McRae
|34
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Michel Lemoyne
|Mike Lavergrne
|Kyle Wood
|35
|2nd
|Al MacDonald
|Mojo
|Spare
|35
|3rd
|Jeremi Lord
|Roger Lord
|Marc Fortin
|35
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Rene Gagne
|Dave Jennings
|Stretch
|36
|2nd
|Ray McGregor
|Petar Kusic
|Greg Robinson
|36
|3rd
|Brady Desrochers
|Kaiden White
|Evan Tangie
|36
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Taylor Vernier
|Rob Vernier
|Karl Benstead
|37
|2nd
|Perry Kauk
|Ron Hale
|Eric Gerstenbuhler
|37
|3rd
|Mike Hogan
|Tanner Paddock
|Tim Lesarge
|38
|7th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Don Perkins
|Don Sutherland
|Don Humphries
|38
|2nd
|Jim Oleynik
|Luc Belanger
|Jean Desgagne
|38
|3rd
|Eric Mitrikas
|Peter Russ
|Scott Robinson
|38
|8th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Kevin Auger
|Andre Bedard
|Claude Samson
|39
|2nd
|Dylan Parise
|Carson Toffner
|Curtis Cooke
|39
|3rd
|Dave Dupuis
|Dean Domich
|Luc Riopel
|39
|9th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Jeremiah Lefebvre
|Ian Senecal
|Bob Cliffe
|40
|2nd
|Peter Moore
|Blair Mills
|Kevin Willish
|40
|3rd
|Aaron Nelson
|Joe Huff
|Evan Tangie
|41
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Robert Vernier
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Jeremi Lord
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Richard Davidson
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Martel Customs – John Simon
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Shane Bukowski
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Max Simon
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Dylan Parise
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Max Simon (Eagle)
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Brandon Case
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Mojo
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Jarett Asselin
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Wade Terris
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Christian Crossett
25’ Putt $500 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $1,650 – No Winner
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