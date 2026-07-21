East Algoma OPP – Driver arrested after wrapping their crashed vehicle in Christmas Wrap

A person was arrested after police responded to a car crash on Milliken Mine and Lookout Tower Road.

On July 16, 2026, at approximately 11:40 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a dark brown Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) that was crashed in the ditch off Lookout Tower Road. Once on scene, police observed the vehicle in the ditch, partially wrapped in Christmas wrapping paper. Police spoke to the agitated and uninjured male driver who said he wrapped the vehicle to keep the bugs out. After numerous attempts, the driver refused to provide a breath sample and was subsequently arrested. The vehicle was also towed and impounded.

Jackson HAYES, 19-years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on August 20, 2026.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.