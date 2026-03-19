East Algoma OPP – counterfeit $100 bill found in Elliot Lake

Police investigated a report of a counterfeit $100 bill being used in Elliot Lake.
On Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at approximately 9:45 a.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a counterfeit $100 bill being used at a local grocery store on Highway 108 in the City of Elliot Lake that was used sometime on March 17, 2026.
Unfortunately, there was insufficient evidence to identify a suspect in the case, however, this can serve as a reminder to be mindful of potential counterfeits. The attached photos contains the bill used in Elliot Lake.
- Feel the bill
- Real notes are smooth polymer (plastic), not paper.
- Raised ink on the portrait, large “100”, and “Bank of Canada”.
- If it feels flimsy, too smooth, or layers peel. It’s likely fake.
- Check the transparent window
- Should be part of the bill, not glued on.
- Contains a clear, detailed metallic portrait and building (not blurry).
- Look through the small maple leaf window at a light where a hidden “100” appears.
- Tilt the bill
- Metallic features should change color (e.g. gold to green).
- The portrait/building should look the same on both sides of the window.
- Look closely at details
- Tiny text and numbers should be sharp and clear. Not fuzzy.
- Watch for “Prop Money” or similar wording. This is a giveaway.
- Poor print quality = likely counterfeit.
- Serial numbers
- Multiple bills with the same serial number are suspicious.
If you suspect a fake
- Don’t return it to the person.
- Politely refuse it and ask for another.
- Report or turn it in to police.
For more information, please visit:
http://www.bankofcanada.ca/banknotes/counterfeit-prevention
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