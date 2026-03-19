East Algoma OPP – counterfeit $100 bill found in Elliot Lake

Police investigated a report of a counterfeit $100 bill being used in Elliot Lake.

On Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at approximately 9:45 a.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a counterfeit $100 bill being used at a local grocery store on Highway 108 in the City of Elliot Lake that was used sometime on March 17, 2026.

Unfortunately, there was insufficient evidence to identify a suspect in the case, however, this can serve as a reminder to be mindful of potential counterfeits. The attached photos contains the bill used in Elliot Lake.

Feel the bill Real notes are smooth polymer (plastic), not paper. Raised ink on the portrait, large “100”, and “Bank of Canada”. If it feels flimsy, too smooth, or layers peel. It’s likely fake. Check the transparent window Should be part of the bill, not glued on. Contains a clear, detailed metallic portrait and building (not blurry). Look through the small maple leaf window at a light where a hidden “100” appears. Tilt the bill Metallic features should change color (e.g. gold to green). The portrait/building should look the same on both sides of the window. Look closely at details Tiny text and numbers should be sharp and clear. Not fuzzy. Watch for “Prop Money” or similar wording. This is a giveaway. Poor print quality = likely counterfeit. Serial numbers Multiple bills with the same serial number are suspicious.

If you suspect a fake

Don’t return it to the person.

Politely refuse it and ask for another.

Report or turn it in to police.

For more information, please visit:

http://www.bankofcanada.ca/banknotes/counterfeit-prevention